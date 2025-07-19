WATCH LIVE: Tragedy on the Road: Six Members of the Malindi Family Perish in Horror Crash — One Survivor

By A Correspondent | A devastating road accident has claimed the lives of six members of the Malindi family in a horrific collision involving a haulage truck. The tragic incident occurred as the family was reportedly returning from a trip, with only one out of the seven passengers surviving the impact.

Images from the crash scene reveal the family’s white vehicle mangled beyond recognition after colliding with the heavy-duty truck along the Kurufuse stretch. Authorities confirmed that the crash resulted in the immediate deaths of the occupants, with emergency responders managing to pull out only one survivor, currently hospitalised in critical condition.

The deceased have been named as:

Khehla David Malindi (02/05/1957)

Annah Malindi (14/08/1967)

Mhlanganisi Malindi (21/06/1993)

Phindile Malindi (19/06/1996)

Xolani Bucibo (28/09/1997)

Lwandle Malindi Tshabalala (22/11/2022)

The Malindi family, remembered for their vibrant community presence, was mourned in an emotional candlelight vigil attended by scores of friends, relatives, and neighbours. Photos from the night show mourners clutching candles, standing in silence before a wall of family portraits and floral tributes.

The funeral services, coordinated by Boiketlong Funeral Directors, are scheduled as follows:

Memorial Service: July 11, 2025

Burial Day: July 12, 2025

In a message printed on the family’s funeral programme, the words from Revelation 21:4 echo a promise of comfort:

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and road safety authorities have called for an urgent review of heavy truck operations on South Africa’s highways, especially during nighttime travel.

The nation mourns with the Malindi family and prays for the sole survivor’s recovery.

🕯️ May their souls rest in eternal peace.

