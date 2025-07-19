World’s First Breakthrough Cancer Vaccine Patient, Launches Charity to Help Others

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | LONDON – 19 July 2025 — The world’s first patient to receive a groundbreaking mRNA cancer vaccine has officially launched a charitable foundation to assist others battling the disease. Elliot Pfebve, a cancer survivor and UK’s pioneering participant in the revolutionary personalised cancer vaccine trial, has unveiled the “Pfebve Cancer Intervention and Support Foundation” to raise awareness, fund care, and provide critical support to those navigating cancer.

Pfebve, who underwent the novel mRNA vaccine treatment in March 2024 as part of a historic trial at University Hospitals Birmingham, says his lived experience inspired him to give back. “I want to use my journey to help others diagnosed with cancer navigate the complex systems available to them,” he said. “This Foundation is about hope, access, and empowerment.”

A GoFundMe campaign has now been launched to support the foundation’s setup, with a target of £5,000. The funds will cover vital startup processes such as professional documentation, workshops, and the development of an educational website.

Aims of the Foundation

The Pfebve Cancer Intervention and Support Foundation will focus on two core areas:

1. Patient Support & Care

Emotional and psychological care through counselling and peer groups

Resource mobilisation for treatment, medication, and transport

Navigation of healthcare systems to help patients access necessary support

2. Awareness & Education

Campaigns on early detection, symptom awareness, and lifestyle-based prevention

Promotion of medical research participation

Community workshops to eliminate stigma around cancer

Global Support and Urgency

With cancer remaining a global crisis—claiming an estimated 10 million lives annually—Pfebve’s initiative has already attracted backing from medical professionals and patients worldwide. Data from Cancer Research UK reveals that 55% of global cancer deaths are among men, highlighting the urgent need for more targeted and accessible interventions.

Pfebve’s story has been featured extensively across major media outlets including BBC, Sky News, ITV, and Cancer Research UK, with headlines hailing the personalised vaccine as a “landmark moment” in oncology.

Call for Donations

Supporters can contribute through the official GoFundMe page. Only £55 has been raised so far, and Pfebve is appealing to the public, philanthropists, and corporate sponsors to help meet the initial £5,000 goal.

“This is more than a fundraiser. It’s a life-saving movement,” Pfebve concluded.

To donate or learn more, visit: Pfebve Cancer Intervention and Support Foundation on GoFundMe

Follow updates via the official YouTube video: “Cancer Treatment Breakthrough – Elliot Pfebve”

