💔 ‘Apostle Chiwenga Slept With Me, Then Tried to Marry Me Off To Another Man’

“I Died Fighting for the Girl Child” — Explosive Recording Exposes Apostle Talent Chiwenga’s Secret Relationship, Threats, and Cover-Up Attempts

Harare – Sunday, 20 July 2025

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | A newly surfaced recording verified by the leadership of the Jesus Revelation Ministries (JRM) has thrown the institution’s founder, Apostle Talent Farai Chiwenga, into fresh controversy. The undated audio captures a private exchange between Chiwenga and a woman identified only as Tsitsi, who claims to have been secretly married to the fiery preacher in a relationship that allegedly involved intimacy, deception, and later, a chilling campaign of silencing and psychological torment.

🔥 A Secret Affair Comes to Light

In the recording, Apostle Chiwenga admonishes the woman—identified by insiders as Tsitsi Chiendambuya—for “saying things” about their relationship. She responds with quiet defiance, admitting she “made mistakes” but clearly in emotional pain. “It’s not bad for me. It is bad for you,” Chiwenga warns, claiming her disclosures could ruin her reputation and future marriage prospects.

Tsitsi’s voice, though subdued, reveals a complex emotional struggle. “I’m only learning it right now,” she confesses in the recording, before the apostle demands to continue their conversation via WhatsApp video—suggesting a pattern of controlling, secretive communication.

🎙️ JRM Insider: “A Trap Was Set”

Following the release of the tape, a senior JRM leader—only identified as Pastor Baloyi—acknowledged in a separate leaked statement that Tsitsi was used in a “test” set by Chiwenga to trap gossipers within the church. According to Baloyi, Tsitsi was instructed to falsely admit to a sexual relationship with Chiwenga to “see who would spread it.” But Tsitsi’s own voice memo to Baloyi paints a different, darker picture—of betrayal, abuse, and a failed cover-up.

💔 “He Slept With Me, Then Tried to Marry Me Off”

In a raw, emotional audio message sent to Pastor Baloyi and now transcribed, Tsitsi breaks her silence. She claims Chiwenga seduced her under the guise of spiritual mentorship and made her his secret wife. After their relationship turned sexual, she alleges, he then sought to marry her off to another man to cover up the affair. “That broke me. It gave me depression,” she laments. “Imagine someone finding another man for his own wife… as if I was a problem to be disposed of.”

She adds that Chiwenga began threatening her, citing intelligence teams and warning, “You’ll see what happens to you.” Tsitsi said she confided in Baloyi at the time, even begging for help before a Sunday service—but claims her pleas were ignored.

🧠 Allegations of Psychological Manipulation and Family Exploitation

Tsitsi accuses Baloyi of manipulating her younger sister to monitor her after she began speaking out. She claims Baloyi facilitated her sister’s church participation and even passport applications while deliberately sidelining her. “Why are you dragging my family into this suffering?” she asks.

She also accuses church leaders of spreading false rumors—that she was mentally unstable, paid by the media, or living in a ZANU PF-donated house. “If this happened to your daughter, Pastor Baloyi, how would you feel?” she asks in a haunting voice.

🛑 “I Have the Recordings”

Having allegedly been silenced and smeared within JRM’s inner circles, Tsitsi says she’s had enough. “I now choose to speak. I have messages. I have recordings,” she reveals, naming specific conversations including one with Brother Dennis that she secretly documented.

She closes her testimony with a solemn warning: “If anything happens to me, you and your people will be held responsible.” Her voice cracks with emotion as she adds: “This time, I won’t keep quiet. If I die, let it be known—I died fighting for the girl child.”

🚨 Church Faces Mounting Pressure

This dramatic exposé adds to mounting pressure on Apostle Chiwenga, already known for his provocative preaching and high-profile feuds with both church and political leaders. Calls for an independent investigation are now circulating among civil society and women’s rights organizations.

Attempts to contact both Apostle Chiwenga and Pastor Baloyi for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. However, JRM has not issued a public statement discrediting the authenticity of the audio.

Apostle Chiwenga was reached for comment.

Developing story…

⸻

