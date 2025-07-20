20 Years In Jail For Raping Own Daughter

A 42 year old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Harare Regional Magistrates Court after being found guilty of raping his own daughter, who was just 9 years old at the time of the offence.

The abuse occurred over several months in 2021 while the offender was studying medicine in a neighbouring country.

His wife and child had joined him there but his wife had to come back and the victim was left in his care. Instead of protecting her, he took advantage of his position of trust in a shocking breach of parental responsibility and committed the offences.

The case came to light when the child was safely returned to Zimbabwe.

While the victim was at school, her mother discovered an entry in the victim’s diary describing how her father had raped her after her mother’s departure.

The mother promptly reported the matter to the police, leading to the man’s arrest and prosecution.

