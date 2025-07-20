Leaked Audio Of Apostle Chiwenga With A New Lover

The following undated conversation which was verified by the JRM Church, was between the institution’s leader Talent Farai Chiwenga and a new lover only identified as: Tsitsi.

⸻

Apostle Chiwenga’s Estranged Lover:

Hello, yes, I can hear you now.

Apostle Chiwenga:

I was saying, what happened?

Apostle Chiwenga’s Lover:

What happened for you to go around saying these things? Nothing.

Apostle Chiwenga:

How can you say “nothing”? You are saying that this is you—do you just wake up and start saying things that you’re imagining? No, that is not the case.

Apostle Chiwenga’s Lover:

I made mistakes.

Apostle Chiwenga:

I want to tell you that this is bad, and you should not do it again.

Apostle Chiwenga’s Lover:

Okay, alright.

Apostle Chiwenga:

It’s not bad for me. It is bad for you. It will ruin your future. It will ruin your life.

Apostle Chiwenga’s Lover:

Alright, you…

Apostle Chiwenga:

Right now, there might be someone who is looking to marry you. If they hear you saying such things, he will not want to be close to you, because he will be feeling—

“How can I date someone who is known for the wrong reasons by the whole world?”

You get what I’m saying?

Apostle Chiwenga’s Lover:

Yeah.

Apostle Chiwenga:

Did you ever think about that?

Apostle Chiwenga’s Lover:

I’m only learning it right now, right here.

Apostle Chiwenga:

I hope you are going to take a lesson and not do that again.

Apostle Chiwenga’s Lover:

Yeah, that is the case. I agree.

Apostle Chiwenga:

Where are you right now?

Apostle Chiwenga’s Lover::

I’m sitting in the sitting room.

Apostle Chiwenga:

Are you alone?

Apostle Chiwenga’s Lover:

Yes.

Apostle Chiwenga:

I want to phone you with WhatsApp.

Apostle Chiwenga’s Lover:

What did he say?

Passing Statement by the preacher’s right hand man, Baloyi-

So that is what has been violated among the youth because of gossip. So Apostle set a trap. He set a trap. I hope Sister Tsitsi is going to be around, Sister Tsitsi Chiendambuya. A trap was set to this effect that Sister Tsitsi should tell the youth so that he is close to those that are at a communicable distance with the head. And you are supposed to tell them that I am in a relationship with Apostle Chiwenga. And in that relationship, it was a relationship which involved intimacy. And now I don’t know what to do. And as I speak right now, There are people among us who have heard this test. And because they’ve accommodated another Jesus, which is not the Jesus that you are gathering to do. They went ahead to tell others, have you heard what I have heard, there is news that is spreading in the corridors, in the JRM corridors, the dot com. That is what, if they want you to to pacify you so that you are not going to see where there is gossip. He is not going to say there is gossip that is spreading.

Here is the arranged and structured version of Tsitsi’s audio message to Pastor Baloyi, broken into logical paragraphs and grouped by theme to enhance clarity, while preserving her voice and emotion:

Opening & Background

Hello Pastor Baloyi, how are you? I’m alive—I don’t know if you’re well. It has been a long time since we last spoke, or even met in person. The reason I’m reaching out is because of this matter—my matter. You know everything. There’s nothing you don’t know. We’ve held several meetings.

At first, I came to you in private and confided in you. You kept quiet. Later, we had a Zoom meeting at number 88 with Apostle Chiwenga, the evangelist, a female pastor, and Bishop Maozi. In that meeting, I was told to claim everything was a “test”—but you and I both know that was a cover-up. The truth is, I was involved with Apostle Chiwenga. We dated. He made me his wife and slept with me.

Betrayal and Emotional Abuse

What broke me wasn’t just the act—it was what he did after. He started looking for another man to marry me, as if I was a problem he needed to dispose of. That broke me. It gave me depression. Imagine someone finding another man for his own wife and then telling her, “someone wants to marry you.” How would you feel?

You once said to me, “This matter is huge, but you are strong. I will help you.” You started counseling me. But someone told Apostle Chiwenga—maybe it was you—and he went quiet. Then he phoned me and asked, “Why did you do this?”

Threats and Intimidation

He’s threatened me many times. Remember the Sunday I came looking for you before service? He had threatened me all night, saying he had an intelligence team. “If you don’t cooperate, you’ll see what happens to you,” he said. And I came to you with all this.

That day, I said to you, “Pastor Baloyi, I am trusting you with my life.” I protected you, and I protected him. We held another meeting in South Africa. You told me that “bedroom matters should not be solved in the dining room.” I lied to honest people in that meeting—I told them nothing had happened. I regret that.

Family Manipulation and Exploitation

After that, you betrayed me. You never checked on me. Instead, you targeted my younger sister. You pulled her in, asked her questions about me, and began taking her to church programs—got her a passport and involved her in RG activities. You never asked me to come to RG, but you told the choir that you would.

My little sister began to change. She became wild. You took her to RG1 and messaged her during the meeting. I told her not to reveal anything about me. But you kept asking her, “Where is your sister?”

Why are you dragging my family into this? Why didn’t you just speak to me directly? Why involve my young sister in this suffering? The very day you had a meeting with Kudaquashe, your relative called me and said he missed me at RG. What was the plan? To monitor me through my sister?

Silencing and Smear Campaign

You’ve gone too far. You told people at the youth choir that I was “mad,” that I was “paid by the media,” that “ZANU PF donated my house.” None of that is true! You lied about me. Have I ever been paid? Do you know who owns the house I stay in?

Why did you lie, Pastor Baloyi? I respected you, but you’ve lost it. You’re being used. If it were your own daughter, how would you feel if Chiwenga did this to her?

You protected a man who says one thing from the pulpit—like “no man divorces”—yet lives differently. And when I didn’t comply with your plan to come to RG, Chiwenga got angry. He acted as if he wanted to kill me. The rage… the threats… they were real.

Deciding to Speak Out

I have reached a point where I have no more tears. I’ve cried enough. I now choose to speak. I have messages. I have recordings. You told me I was “clever” to leave one phone, but I had two. The meeting with Brother Dennis? I recorded it.

If anything happens to me, you and your people will be held responsible. You said, “You don’t know my intelligence.” What did you mean? Why say things like, “I don’t want to kill you”? Why threaten a woman?

Call for Accountability

You’ve gone too far. I will now go to social media and speak. I’m not doing this for attention—I’m doing it for the girl child. For the girls inside JRM. I want them and their parents to know the truth before they get hurt like I did.

Don’t say I was paid. Don’t lie again. You can’t silence me anymore. The evidence is there. If anything happens to me, the whole world will know who to suspect. You and your people.

Closing Words

Chiwenga keeps coming back because he knows this matter has weight. If it didn’t matter, he wouldn’t bother. After yelling at me, he always cools down and asks, “What do we do?” That shows this issue is real.

You told me, “Let’s keep these matters in the bedroom.” But why should I lie? I lied to good people—because you asked me to. And now, my family has rejected me. I protected you both and lost everything.

This time, I won’t keep quiet. If I die, let it be known: I died fighting for the girl child.

Apostle Talent Chiwenga was reached for comment.