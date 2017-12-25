25 New Born Christmas Babies

Twenty-five babies have been born as at 12 midnight to 2pm today at major referral hospitals in Harare.

Christmas day is a day Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and many people are proud to be associated with the day.

It was a blessing for babies who were born on a day like which is celebrated by many world over.

Dade Getrude senior nursing officer maternity ward, Harare Central Hospital and Loice Terere midwife Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Hospital have expressed gratitude with the figures although some mothers delivered their babies with minor complications.

Mothers who spoke to the ZBC News said they were happy to deliver on a day celebrated by many Christians as the day Jesus Christ was born.

One father confessed that he had given his son the name Emmanuel meaning ‘God is with us’.

Harare Central Hospital recorded the highest figure of 11, while Parirenyatwa had nine and Chitungwiza Hospital five babies, with the number expected to increases as the day progresses.

The mothers have been however encouraged to follow the rules and regulations on breast feeding to keep their babies healthy.- state media