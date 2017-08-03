Olomide Eyes Zim’s Bev

Congolese star Koffi Olomide has invited controversial local dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda to feature on a video he is currently making.

The Sexy Angels boss left the country on Tuesday for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and is expected back in the country tomorrow.

According to Hapaguti “Harpers” Mapimhidze, who manages the controversial dancer, Bev and the 61-year-old Congolese superstar have been in touch since 2015 when they met in Harare.

“Bev charmed Koffi when she just joined him on stage uninvited during the Harare International Carnival rhumba night concert held at Longcheng Plaza in 2015. From then, they remained in contact through social media,” said Harpers.

He added that Bev will feature on just one video for now.

“I don’t have the name of the video or song,” said Harpers.

Apart from her dancing exploits, which have earned her tours to South Africa and the United Kingdom, Bev is also into music.

She announced her entry into Zimbabwean music in 2012 when she released the album Tapinda which featured South African music star Freddy Gwala and Congolese chanter Gift “Shiga Shiga” Katulika on the song Tshaingoma. The song was number 27 in the 2013 edition of the National FM Top 50.

Given the international profile enjoyed by Koffi, who is clearly one of Africa’s top stars, featuring on the Congolese star’s video could open new doors for one of Zimbabwe’s most controversial dancers.

Harpers is convinced that the development will provide Bev a platform to raise her name beyond Zimbabwe’s borders and this will also take her career a notch up.

“Koffi is an international artiste and because of that we are hopeful that Bev will benefit immensely from the exposure. It’s not every day that a Zimbabwean artiste gets the opportunity to work with a star of Koffi’s calibre,” he told the Daily News.

The Loi hit-maker has built a faithful fan base internationally over the years, particularly in Africa and Europe.

Koffi popularised the slower style of Soukous, which he dubbed Tcha Tcho.

The Congolese superstar, who calls himself Mopao (Lingala for Big Boss), has received a number of international awards, including Kora Awards for Best African Artist of The Decade in 2002 and Best African Artist, which he won in 1998. – Daily News