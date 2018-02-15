27 Year Old Aspiring MP Hits The Ground

By Langton Ncube|27 year old aspiring Seke MP, Rairo Gunguwo, has launched income generating projects in the constituency.

The program she has code named SEKE YACHO NDIWE! YOUTH ENTREPRENUERSHIP is going to see interested youths accessing loans for income generating projects.

Rairo told ZimEye.com that the program was going to be launched on Friday in Seke.

“All Youth In Seke are invited to come to witness and to register for projects to come on the 16 of February at Dema Shops behind Shonhiwa/Buro wholesale.

“A great development step we are taking in Seke by setting up a platform that nurtures the youths Entreprenuership skills. We are providing capital to jumpstart this club. Ward 2 is the starting point, from its profits ward 2 will then jumpstart ward 3 and from ward 3’s profits ward 4 is jumpstarted and the cycle goes on until all youths in Seke are able to sustain a normal life. Seke is changing for the better,”she said.