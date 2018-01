By Paul Nyathi| MDC top official Addington Lutho Tapela has died.

The veteran politician died in Bulawayo on Friday morning after experiencing a stroke recently.

Tapela was the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education in the Unity Government of 2008 to 2013. He was also the MDC senator for Bulilima Mangwe from 2005 to 2013.

In his illustrious career he was also a headmaster at Thekwane High School in Bulilima District.