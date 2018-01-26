By Paul Nyathi

There was pandemonium in the Gwanda CBD on Wednesday evening when a visibly drunk off duty police officer rammed his newly acquired Honda Fit vehicle head on onto an oncoming vehicle after hitting and injuring an innocent pedestrian.

The police officer who ZimEye.com sources in the town could not immediately identify was later discovered to have been driving the vehicle without a driver’s licence.

The police officer is reported to had been speeding on a busy road in the town early Wednesday evening as business was coming to an end.

According to witnesses the police officer went over a speed hump at a very high speed lost control of the vehicle and hit a pedestrian before ramming his car on an oncoming vehicle.

All three persons involved were rushed to Gwanda Hospital where the badly injured police officer is reported to have since escaped from and his whereabouts unknown.

According to the witnesses the police officer was suicidal immediately after the accident.

Police in Gwanda confirmed the incident to ZimEye.com but could not confirm information that the officer had escaped from hospital.