3 Killed In Fatal Accident

Three people died on the spot along the Masvingo – Mutare road when a Bulawayo-bound Toyota Hilux double cab rammed into an oncoming haulage truck.

The accident occurred about 15 km from Masvingo, close to Mutimurefu Prison. When the ZBC News arrived at the scene, the bodies were still there, while one passenger had been rushed to hospital.

Eyewitnesses said they rushed to the scene of the accident after they heard noise caused by the collision.

One of the eye witnesses said upon arrival at the scene, he found one of the passengers from the Toyota Hilux vehicle crawling from under the haulage truck screaming for help.

He also told the ZBC News that one of the deceased died before she could be ferried to hospital.

The driver of the haulage truck, Abraham Hlahla, who was driving from Masvingo to Mutare, said he noticed that the driver of the Toyota Hilux had lost control of his vehicle and he tried to pull off the road to avoid a head on collision but it was too late.

Masvingo Province Acting ZRP Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident.