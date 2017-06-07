$3 Salary Increment For Agricultural Employees

The National Employment Council (NEC) for the Agricultural Industry of Zimbabwe has awarded workers in the sector a four percent salary increase equivalent to $3 as from 1 June 2017.

The new salary structure will see the lowest paid worker receiving $75 from $72 while the highest paid employee will get $150 from $144.

The council said those employers unable to pay the new salaries could apply for an exemption.

“An employer can apply to the NEC within 14 days for an exemption or partial exemption from paying wages as set in the above schedule stating the reasons why that application should be considered,” said NEC.

Union leaders said they were not happy with the new salaries which they say will not improve the welfare of workers.

Progressive Agriculture and Allied Industries of Zimbabwe’s general secretary Mr Raymond Sixpence said the four percent salary increase was a mockery which will not improve the plight of workers.

He said the employers were not rewarding workers for their contributions to the growth of the agricultural sector which was impacting positively on the country’s economic growth.

“The four percent is just too little given the revenue expected from tobacco and other crops this season. We can’t celebrate $3 as a salary increase for workers who are earning less than $80 a month,” said Mr Sixpence.

He said many workers were failing to fend for their families as their salaries could not meet basics such as paying school fees for their children.

“Many are failing to send their children to school and as such these children end up being farm workers thereby creating a vicious cycle of poverty,” said Mr Sixpence.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union Matabeleland North regional chairperson Mrs Irene Maphenduka said she was not aware that workers had been awarded a four percent salary increase.

Mrs Maphenduka, however, said most farmers in the region were paying their workers above the NEC minimum wage.-State Media