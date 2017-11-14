3 Security Guards Killed In Horror Accident

Three guards from Guard Alert in Bulawayo died in a horrific car crash in Kadoma while transporting gold from How Mine to Harare on Saturday evening.

Witnesses told journalists yesterday the trio died on the spot.

“The car which was coming from Bulawayo, was transporting gold from How Mine and taking it to Harare. The car had three security guards identified as Themba (Dube), Osaam Bhebhe and one Malvin,” said the source.

Guard Alert officials in Bulawayo declined to comment over the matter.

“I am told to say no comment,” an official said.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the accident.

“I am not aware of the accident,” he said.

One of the Guard Alert workers, who spoke to Southern Eye said Dube and Malvin were buried on Sunday, while Bhebhe was buried yesterday.

“Following the accident another car from Kwekwe came and took the gold to Harare.

“When we are transporting gold there should be three cars and the car carrying the gold will be in the centre,” said the source.

“In 2011, another accident happened in Gweru heading to Harare, but luckily no one died,”the worker said.- Newsday