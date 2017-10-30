3 Zimbos Killed In Tragic Elevator Accident In South Africa

Staff Reporter | Three Zimbabweans, a man and his wife and a friend to the man tragically died in a Johannesburg apartment on Saturday night when they all fell seven floors down an elevator shaft.

The three identified as Kelvin Nkomo, his wife Charleen Tshabalala and Ntando Maphosa fell down the shaft amid a huge domestic dispute between the man and his wife.

Family members who narrated the story to ZimEye.com told contradicting reports on what actually transpired in the fateful night.

The two narrations are consistent in that Nkomo and Tshabalala were involved in a very bitter physical fight in their apartment on a domestic dispute which saw Tshabalala bolt out of the house to escape the husband who was brutally assaulting her.

Contradictions in the narrations arise when the trio got to the elevator.

Other sources say that when Tshabalala got to the elevator she pressed the control button and the doors opened but the elevators was not at the floor and she jumped “inside” the elevator and fell down the shaft.

Nkomo and Maphosa who were in hot pursuit of Tshabalala are said to have also shot through into the open door and fell down the shaft too.

The other family members claim that Tshabalala forcibly pulled the elevator door and it opened. As she was jumping down the shaft, Nkomo tried to restrain her and he went down with her pulling with him Maphosa who was busy trying to stop the couple from fighting.

The deceased trio was retrieved on Sunday morning by police and members of the City of Johannesburg emergency services.