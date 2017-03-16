3500 Strong DRC Contingent Dispatched Into Zimbabwe For War | FOOTBALL

Shyleen Mtandwa | 50 buses with 70 people each are set to leave the Democratic Republic Of Congo (DRC), on Thursday destined for Harare for the epic CAF Africa Champions League second round second leg encounter.

The match between Zimbabwean Champions CAPS United and DRC Champions TP Mazembe is set for Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

News from the DRC champions, Mazembe, who are one of the best funded teams on the continent at least 50 bus loads of supporters have been confirmed leave Kinshasa the capital city on Thursday morning to come and support their team in the make or break encounter.

According to the team, more buses are still being sourced to ferry supporters from outside Kinshasa to travel the long journey to Zimbabwe.

The two teams drew one all in the first leg played last Sunday in a packed Stade De Mazembe in Kinshasa giving CAPS the all important away goal. Mazembe who are a permanent feature in the African Champions League were expected to rout Makepekepe but the match left many people not believing the result.

Meanwhile the Zimbabwe Soccer Supporters Association has asked Zimbabweans to go in their thousands and fill up the stadium to suppress the noises of the drum beating Congolese and give CAPS the motivation of the “twelfth player” advantage.