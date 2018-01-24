37 Pythons Found At Gutu Homestead In Suspected Witchcraft Incident

2

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu| A Gutu farmer got the shock of a lifetime when he found 37 pythons at his homestead.

In a suspected witchcraft incident, Tavengwa Muvandi could not believe his eyes when he saw the sprawling reptiles at his homestead.

“We woke up as usual last week, little did we know that the gigantic snakes were in our yard. Some of the snakes moved into our bedroom and it was really terrifying. I have never seen so many snakes at once, it was a bizarre scenario,” said Muvandi.

“We were so terrified and we then called the Parks and Wildlife Department. However, we cannot rule out witchcraft in the bizarre incident,” said one villager.

A Parks and Wildlife official, Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

“We went to Gutu after being called by the Mukandi family and we found 37 pythons at their homestead. We manage to trap all the snakes and no one was attacked by the reptiles,” said Farawo.

  • mai Chibwe

    So where is the witchcraft in all this.

    “Clutches are, on average, 20 to 50 eggs in number, although a large African Rock female python can lay as many as 100 eggs in a single clutch. The eggs are quite large, often weighing 130 to 170 grams, and about 100 mm in diameter. Breeding interval: African rock pythons breed once yearly.”

    So it is possible that if the environment is good, there could be a family of pythons numbering more than 50.

    If this had been a white family’s farm, the story would read differently. That is what causes the witchcraft idea to be nothing more than foolishness.

  • Joshua Chinyama

    Well said mai chibwe.God bless you.that’s 100 percent correct