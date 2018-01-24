37 Pythons Found At Gutu Homestead In Suspected Witchcraft Incident

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu| A Gutu farmer got the shock of a lifetime when he found 37 pythons at his homestead.

In a suspected witchcraft incident, Tavengwa Muvandi could not believe his eyes when he saw the sprawling reptiles at his homestead.

“We woke up as usual last week, little did we know that the gigantic snakes were in our yard. Some of the snakes moved into our bedroom and it was really terrifying. I have never seen so many snakes at once, it was a bizarre scenario,” said Muvandi.

“We were so terrified and we then called the Parks and Wildlife Department. However, we cannot rule out witchcraft in the bizarre incident,” said one villager.

A Parks and Wildlife official, Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

“We went to Gutu after being called by the Mukandi family and we found 37 pythons at their homestead. We manage to trap all the snakes and no one was attacked by the reptiles,” said Farawo.