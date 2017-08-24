4 Beheaded Sisters Laid To Rest

The four Gokwe sisters who were beheaded and burnt in a petrol bombed hut by unknown assailants were buried yesterday in a touching ceremony.

The Dlomo girls, who have been identified as Peculiar (4), Princess (13), Preference (15) and Progress (19) were laid to rest in Chirima Village yesterday morning.

The unknown assailants, according to the family members, went away with the heads of their four victims. The family had to bury headless bodies.

Efforts to contact the immediate family were fruitless as they were not reachable on their mobile phones.

The siblings were killed last Friday at Chirima Village under Chief Mukoka area in Gokwe South.

The eldest, Privilege in her 20s and married, escaped.

The deceased were laid to rest side by side at a family cemetery. Sources close to the family told Chronicle that the family had a prime suspect who recently had a dispute with the family and were assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said police have launched an investigation into the matter.

“We received a report of the murder that happened at Chirima village in Gokwe. Our officers from the Criminal Investigations Department attended the scene and investigations are underway,” she said.

“This is very sad and touching. Honestly, I find it hard to understand what one would benefit from killing a four-year-old. What score does a person have to settle with a toddler?” she asked.

She said police were alerted by neighbours in the early hours of Friday who saw a hut on fire and failed to put it out.

“During investigations, our officers gathered that there was a container with petrol and a stick with cloth wrapped around its end, which we suspect could have been used to torch the hut,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

She urged members of the public to assist the police with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects to inform any nearest police station. The public should work hand in hand with the police so that we can rid society of the bad apples among us,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

The motive for the killings is not known yet, but the Dlomo family suspects that the four lost their lives in a ritual murder.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the girls were alone at the homestead as their parents were in South Africa. She urged parents to ensure that children were under the care of responsible adults at all times. “This is unfortunate, however parents should always ensure that if due to certain circumstances they cannot be with their children, they should then ensure that children, especially girls, are left in the care of a responsible guardian as it is unsafe to leave them alone,” said the police spokesperson.

Chief Mukoka told The Chronicle that 10 beasts were also axed at the homestead during the attack.

The beasts are said to have been bride price paid for Privilege by her husband. It is, however, still unknown who could have axed lobola beasts and left others in the kraal.- state media