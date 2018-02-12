4 Family Members Killed As House Collapses

Four members of the same family in Chidawa village under Chief Nyajinya in Uzumba died after their house collapsed due to incessant rains and trapped them inside during the early hours of Sunday.

Three other members of the same family who were in the house were retrieved by fellow villagers.

Mashonaland East Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and said a local villager discovered the collapsed house in the morning and alerted other villagers who rushed to the scene and found the deceased and the injured trapped under the rubble.

The injured, who are all juveniles, were taken to Mtawatawa Hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Fadzisai Florence Chikuyeni (58), Ngonidzaishe Kalambandewo (4), Precious Kalambandewo (2) and Rutendo Madande (7).- state media