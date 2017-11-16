4 Zimbos Arrested In Namibia

Four Zimbabweans and two South Africans were arrested in Namibia on Monday after security guards were robbed of 500 000 Namibian dollars in broad daylight.

According to reports, the robbery occurred at Westlane Lifestyle Centre in Pioneers Park’s Extension 1 and N$336 000 was recovered. Namibian police spokesperson Inspector Pendukeni Haikali said an additional amount of US$4 500 was also confiscated from the suspects. He said G4S security guards were transporting the cash when they were robbed at gunpoint.

“It is alleged that three armed suspects robbed the G4S security guards who were transporting cash from Westlane Lifestyle Centre in Pionierspark, and one suspect fired at the security guards. The guards followed them in a vehicle, but lost them along the way,” Insp Haikali said.

She added that three vehicles belonging to the suspects were also confiscated, and one of them was used during the robbery. She said investigations were continuing and the suspects were still in custody.

In July last year, six Zimbabweans were arrested in Namibia on allegations of murdering a 32-year-old man after they robbed him of his wallet and cellphone, as he was walking home from a beer drink at Walvis Bay.

Frans Simaneka Matheus’ body was discovered by police officers who were on patrol, and a brick stained with blood was found next to his body.

In April last year, Namibia deported 32 Zimbabwean nationals who were arrested for various offences, which include illegal entry and working illegally in that country.

The 32 were transported from Katima Mulilo to the Zimbabwean resort town of Victoria Falls by the Namibian Ministry of Home Affairs. They were immediately arrested on arrival by authorities and slapped with a common charge of exiting the country illegally through ungazetted points. State Media