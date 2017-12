By Farai D Hove| Most Zimbabweans in the below representative sample have claimed that Gen Constantino Chiwenga will not be a good deputy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s. It was not clear at the time of writing why people have come to such a conclusion- The voting is still on and to participate, click below:

Is Chiwenga going to be a good deputy to President Mnangagwa? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 24, 2017