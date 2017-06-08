TRAGIC ACCIDENT: 43 Killed, Cross Border Association Blasts King Lion Bus Company

STATEMENT: As the organisation, We have been saddened by the death of 43 passengers in the King Lion’s Nyamakate accident today. It is with deep pain to acknowledge that 40 of the deceased were Cross-Border Traders.

Twenty two are from Harare, Eight are from Mashonaland East, Seven are from Mashonaland Central, Two are from Masvingo and one is from Midlands provinces.

On the 19th of July 2015, a bus belonging to King Lion killed 12 passengers, 37 km from Kafue along Lusaka-Chirundu road in Zambia . The driver of the bus by the name Nyamande was alleged to have been driving at an excessive speed when the bus burst a tyre resulting in the driver failing to control the bus and overturned.

On the 23rd of July 2014, a King Lion South Africa bound Bus killed two people. Chronicle business editor called Mernat Mafirakureva was killed when his car collided with the King Lion Bus along Masvingo-Harare road near Beatrice. The accident also killed one passenger who was in the bus.

On the 28th of June 2014, a King Lion South Africa bound Bus killed two passengers and several injured.The accident occurred 40km before Masvingo along Harare-Masvingo road. The bus sideswiped with a Pioneer Bus which was going North.

As International Cross-Border Traders Association, we appeal to the Honourable Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Dr Jorum Gumbo to withdraw passenger permit for King Lion Bus company. The company should be at the same time investigated on all accident that have costed people precious lives. So many children have been orphaned by the negligence of untrained King Lion Bus Drivers.

All incidents are convincing enough that King Lion Bus Drivers are not professionally and defensively trained. Therefore, claiming such a number of lives in a short period of time like this is unacceptable.

We hope that the Honourable Minister will heed our call to withdraw passenger permit for King Lion Bus company.

*International Cross- Border Traders Association*

*Pres: Denis Juru*