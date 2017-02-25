45 Years In Jail For Raping Stepdaughter

A 35-year-old man who raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter on three separate occasions was yesterday sentenced to 45 years in jail.

The man pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya. However, he was convicted following a full trial. He will serve an effective 25 years in prison.

Mr Mujaya sentenced him to 15 years on each of the three counts. Count one and two will run concurrently leaving the man with a 30-year jail term. Of the 30 years, Mr Mujaya suspended five years on condition that in the next five years the man does not commit a similar offence.

The court heard that on November 27, 2016 at around midnight, the minor was asleep at their home in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.

The stepfather sneaked into the minor’s bedroom and lowered her shorts. The court that the minor woke up when her stepfather was already on top of her. He raped her. After the offence the stepfather told her not to tell her mother The following day the stepfather sneaked into the minor’s bedroom during the night again.

She woke up while her stepfather was already raping her. He gagged her mouth. On December 1, 2016 the minor was watching television with her stepfather in his bedroom.She fell asleep. he stepfather pulled down her panties and she woke up.

The minor held onto her panties tightly but she was overpowered by her stepfather who then raped her. He ordered her not to tell her mother. The minor later opened up to her mother leading to the stepfather’s arrest. – State Media