48 Year Old Teacher Kidnapped By Female Rapists in Marondera For Voodoo

“I used to hear it via social media platforms and there was a time in this country when the rumours of female rapists spread like veld fire and I thought they were all a joke. Little did I know that one day I would be a victim myself. I am confused, traumatised and I feel dejected.”

The teacher wept as he recounted how he was sexually abused for days by two women who had given him a lift from Chitungwiza. The father of four said he was so traumatised by the sexual ordeal that keeps hounding him by each day. “No man would ever want such an experience.”

The teacher somberly stated, “My family stays here in Chitungwiza and I was on my way back to Macheke after a weekend visit when this tragedy happened. I usually prefer to use buses when travelling but that day I flagged down a private car, a BMW and it stopped. The car was going to Mutare via Marondera and that was perfect for me. There were three women already in the car, one sitting on the front passenger seat and the other two on the back seat. I got in and sat with the two women at the back and we took off.”

“Everyone was very friendly and the driver seemed to be in a love relationship with the woman sitting with him in the front. They were all drinking beer from a cooler box and when we got to Ziko shopping centre they stopped to refill. One of the ladies offered me a beer and I politely turned her down since I was not feeling well. I settled for a cascade which she handed over to me,” he recalled.

Just before the Dema tollgate the driver took the dust road which many other drivers preferred to avoid paying toll fees. He said by this time he had finished the drink but was strangely feeling dizzy.

“I thought maybe it was the effects of the tablets that I had taken that day since I was having a running stomach. I fell asleep and the next moment I found myself in a small room with a small bed. I screamed but no one came to my rescue.

“My manhood felt itchy and I was bruised on my privates. I felt weak and I was confused. Then the two women who I was sharing the back seat within the car entered the room and took off their clothes to have sex with me. I tried to refuse but was forced into action after a pistol was pointed to my face.

The sexual abuse went on and on like in a porn movie and the sex was unprotected. As all that happened, the teacher was tied and his manhood was sucked endlessly. The following day the ladies fed him and then drove him to dump him along Wedza-Murambinda road.

Upo rescue from wayfarers, the teacher was rushed to hospital and Wedza police were alerted and started the search for the women.

Two months ago, two men reported that they were raped by seven women along Seke Road. The women were reportedly armed with a pistol and powerful viagra that made their victims drowsy but at the same time giving them hard erections.