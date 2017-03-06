$5 Bond Printer Freed

A 33-year-old Harare man who is accused of printing counterfeit $5 bond notes at a house in Dzivarasekwa Extension was last week granted $300 bail.

Elton Nyamudahondo of Sunningdale 2, is charged with possessing articles for criminal use.

Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande set his trial date as April 3.

As part of his bail conditions, Nyamudahondo was ordered to reside at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses pending finalisation of the matter.

The prosecutor, Ms Stylon Marufu alleged that on February 25, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information that Nyamudahondo was printing counterfeit $5 notes at his house.

The court heard that detectives went to his house in Sunningdale 2, but failed to locate him.

It is alleged that they gathered information that he was at another house in the same suburb.

The court heard that Nyamudahondo was found holding a sheet of munic paper on which were printed four $5 counterfeit bond notes.

There was an HP Office Jet 5601 scanner in the room. The detectives recovered 31 complete fake $5 bond notes, 103 semi-complete fake $5 bond notes, 47 plain sheets of munic paper and 6 HP cartridges on the bed Nyamudahondo was sitting. – State Media