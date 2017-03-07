5 People Injured In Kombi Crash

FIVE people were seriously injured while several others escaped with minor injuries when the driver of a 30-seater mini bus travelling from Harare to Mutare lost control of the vehicle about five kilometres outside Rusape after one of the rear tyres had burst, forcing the mini bus to veer off the road and overturn.

The injured were ferried to Rusape hospital by an ambulance and a Ministry of Health vehicle which arrived at the accident scene after about 40 minutes. One of the seriously injured women cried and groaned, complaining of a back injury.

A male passenger travelling to Rusape who was aboard the mini bus said the vehicle was speeding and the driver lost control after a tyre burst.

The number of passengers on the mini bus was not readily available as traffic police officers who attended the accident referred The Manica Post to the provincial spokesperson who was not available for comment. – State Media