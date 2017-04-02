500 Zanu PF Supporters Kicked Out Of Farm

by Shyleen Mtandwa | More than 500 people who were settled by Zanu PF at Kingdale farm in Norton have been evicted for illegally occupying “private” land by a local land development company.

The private land developer, Muparahwe properties last week, sent security details who chucked out the occupants who the private land developer said used politics to “invade” the property in 2014.

“ Last week they served us with eviction letters and told us that we should vacate this place claiming that we were illegally occupying this land, and yesterday they came with armed security details and invaded our houses,” said one of the evicted lady.

“ They came here and throw away our belongings accusing us squatting at their land, but what we know is that this is state land which we as Zimbabweans also has a right to occupy,” another victim said. “We have been staying here since 2013 and this company has not been serving land despite forcing us to pay monthly development rates and we are surprised to see them coming to evict us,” a male adult identified as Mutema said. Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa, mid last week, rushed to the farm where he held a meeting with the residents.

After the meeting Mliswa engaged Kudzayi Kadzere of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights with the aim of approaching the courts seeking for the suspension of the evictions. “I can confirm that Mliswa has approached us and we are in the process of getting instructions from the clients,” said Kadzere.

Muparahwe housing development company director, Cuthbert Mpame maintained that the evicted residents were illegal settlers. “I have consistently engaged Kingsdale occupiers even when I could have had them ejected on 20 October 2013, when the Constitutional Court gave us the green light to do so. At that time I engaged minister Chombo and the housing cooperatives and Zanu PF leadership, and agreed that they be given right of first refusal or first option to purchase the stands,” he said. He said at least 900 occupants took up the offer while the rest resisted.

“Then in March 2014 a group of over 500 Zanu PF persons fronted by their local leadership went on to illegally occupy stands violently displacing purchasers,” he added .