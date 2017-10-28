515 Cops Graduate At Zim Staff College

Commissioner General of Police Dr Augustine Chihuri has conferred diplomas and certificates to a total of 515 graduands in seven categories of study at the Zimbabwe Staff College yesterday.

Dr Chihuri said the higher educational qualifications attained by his force continue to enable the Zimbabwe Republic Police to deal with contemporary global crimes and to adjust to modern technology clearing the myth that police officers are not educated.

University of Zimbabwe pro- vice chancellor in charge of academic and research affairs, Professor Pedzisai Mashiri who spoke on behalf UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura said the university has extended 5 more years for associate share with the police staff college to help it advance it educational vision.

The seven categories of study included public relations, business management law, adult education, staff administration, public prosecution and training methods.- state media