5km Road Resurfaced For Mugabe To Use For Only 6 mins

Staff Reporter l Government has perfectly resurfaced a 5km stretch on a road in Gwanda for President Robert Mugabe which he will only use for less than ten minutes.

President Mugabe is expected to officially open a Gwanda Community Information Centre soon and a stretch of a road in the town from the ZRP Main camp where his helicopters are expected to land to the renovated centre has been extensively resurfaced to match a major highway.

The road which much of it is hardly used by members of the public as it bypasses the townships on the outskirts of the town was resurfaced at a cost expected to be over $100 000 at a time when a majority of the town’s roads are a sore sight.

The busiest of the town’s roads which links the major high density suburbs of Spitzkop and Phakama to the CBD are a death trap waiting for a major accident to happen as it has developed huge potholes some as deep as to about half a meter deep.

While the residents in the town appreciated the resurfacing of the road as a standing development for the town, they however castigated the motive behind the exercise which is only “to give President Mugabe a six minute ride on a carpet” while the rest of the citizens plunge into portholes.

Mugabe was expected to officially open the centre immediately after his birthday celebrations in Matobo but unfortunately fell ill and had to be hurriedly flown to Singapore for medical attention. A new date for his visit to Gwanda for the ceremony is yet to be announced.