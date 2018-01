Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo|

Six people have been killed in a horrific crash in the city of Masvingo.

Although details are still sketchy police sources have indicated that the figure could be higher so far six people are confirmed dead in the accident involving a bus and a car today.

“Six people have died in the accident that happened near Exor Petroleum in Masvingo.

We will be able to furnish you with relevant information later in the day,”police sources said.