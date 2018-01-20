6 Killed In Road Accident Inferno

By Paul Nyathi | Six people were tragically killed in a horrific road accident on the Guruve to Mvurwi road on Saturday morning.

Five if the six were burnt beyond recognition after the driver of the kombi lost control of the vehicle in a suspected tyre burst and the kombi hit a tree off road before bursting into flames.

The kombi which had eleven people on board was also carrying four bags of ammonium nitrate fertiliser which worsened the fire.

The five survivors were ferried to hospital where two are reported to be in a critical condition at Parirenyatwa Hospital.