75cents “Short Time” Goes Horribly Wrong For Sex Worker

A Harare sex worker was allegedly burnt by firewood on her thighs by a client who wanted to pay 75cents for sex. Viola Chirikure, 41, from Epworth told the state media that the man who was in the company of three others approached her and inquired on the rates for a ‘short time’ sex. He was quoted $2 but offered to pay 75 cents. Instead which Viola, who had started a fire to keep warm, refused? In anger, the man picked burning firewood and tried to shove it into Viola’s private parts. As she took evasive action, he missed the target and the firewood landed on her thigh.

“Ndaiva ndakagara pamoto last week ndakamirira maclients. Four men approached me and one of them asked how much short time cost. I told the man that I charge $2 but he said he had 75cents instead. I told him that I could not take what he was offering that is when he took the firewood and tried to burn my pr_ivates. Aitoti ndoda kupisa ichocho chinoita $2, wakuchihodha kupi, ndakatozonzvenga akandipisa chidya,” chronicled Viola. Viola said she reported the matter to the police but she did not get a favorable response as the police officers allegedly told her that they were overwhelmed by se_x workers cases.

“Ndakaenda kupolice but ndakanzi venyaya dzakawanda dzavarikutarisa. Asi ndikamuona murume wacho ndingamuziva,” she added.

She added that this was not the first time she has come across violent clients.

“Iro gore rino ndakatorerwa speaker yangu yeradio nemunhu wandangza ndapedza kuvata naye”.

It is however, believed that Viola’s attack is a result of the ongoing feud between senior se_x workers and newcomers amid declined business. The seniors are accused of now hiring thugs to attack newcomers.

“Mambuya aya anotirova achiti tinovatorera varume. Saka uyu anogona kunge akatumigwa vakomana nevanhu vaakarova. Vari kuti ivo havachawani maclients nekuda kwedu saks nguve zhinji vanotirova hameno vanoda kuti tishandire kupi,” revealed one of the junior sex workers.

A senior sex worker admitted there was a rift between the two generations adding that the younger sex workers were charging as little as 50cents, hence taking most of the clients.

“Haa ini ndinorova, vana ivava vari kudhingura maprice zvekuti varikutora varume vese. Unogona wava kutoshandira 50cents husiku hwese nekuda kwavo”.-H metro