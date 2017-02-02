8 Hospitalised In Bubi Land War

EIGHT people have been hospitalised following bloody skirmishes in which villagers attacked each other using machetes and spears over grazing land in Bubi District.

Bubi Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer Mr Patson Mlilo said the “war” started last Thursday.

Occasional fights are still being reported in Bubi’s wards 4 and 5, he said.

The impounding of 186 cattle belonging to ward 4 villagers by those in ward 5 is alleged to have triggered the bloody clashes.

Mr Mlilo said six men were hospitalised at Inyathi District Hospital while two others were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital following the running battles.

The condition of those injured could not be immediately ascertained.

Mr Mlilo said the belligerents used machetes, axes, spears, knobkerries and sjamboks to attack each other.

“Villagers in ward 4, Lubanda village are fighting those in ward five, Ntoli village over the grazing which is between the two wards. According to my office records, the grazing land is under ward 5,” he said.

Mr Mlilo said as a local authority they did not expect adults to resort to violence to resolve such disputes.

He said community leaders from the area had since been asked to bring the warring parties together in order to resolve the dispute.

Mr Mlilo said when he visited the disputed area last Thursday, it resembled a war zone.

Bubi District Administrator Mr Juma Dube said he had asked the police and council officials to meet traditional leaders in order to resolve the dispute.

Mr Dube said the information he received was that ward five villagers impounded cattle belonging to ward 4 villagers after the cattle destroyed their crops.

He said this sparked the fight between the two groups.

Ward 5 Councillor Silvia Luphahla yesterday said she was in a meeting with villagers from both wards.

“Villagers are living in fear as a result of this grazing land dispute,” she said.

It could not be established immediately if any arrests had been made following the violence as police could not be reached for comment.- State Media