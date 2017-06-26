8 Killed In Fatal Seke Accident

The kombi wreckage. All pictures by Wilson Kakurira

Eight people were killed when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in from Hwedza to Harare rammed  into a stationary haulage truck in Dema today.

ZRP Traffic Coordinator for Mashonaland East Province Superintendent  Richard Gatsi confirmed the accident saying a 30-tonne haulage truck broke down around midnight and was parked on the road close to Dema Police Station.

The haulage truck

“Around 05:50, a kombi travelling from Hwedza to Harare carrying 11 passengers rammed into the haulage truck trailer, killing 6 people on the spot.  The injured passengers were taken to Kunaka Hospital here in Dema where two died on admission. The other three were transferred to Chitungwiza Hospital.  The deceased will be taken to Marondera Hospital mortuary,”  Supt Gatsi said.

Passersby stop to inquire about the accident.

