8 Mazowe Miners Feared Dead As Mine Collapses

Eight small scale miners are feared dead after a mine shaft collapsed in Masasa area in Mazowe on Monday night.

Four people are said to have been underground at the time of the incident, while four others who were resting outside were also sucked in.

When journalists visited the site, people who include emergency services personnel were milling around as rescue efforts were deemed dangerous without the necessary equipment.

ZRP Spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

In separate interviews, fellow miners expressed shock over the tragedy.

Mashonaland Central Provincial Administrator, Mr Cosmas Chiringa, who has visited the mine site, said efforts are currently underway to bring the necessary equipment so that the trapped bodies can be retrieved.- state media