A Bit Of Humour As Armed Men Rob Shop Of $28

TWO men armed with a gun pounced on Blue Skies Shop in Bulawayo’s Mpopoma suburb and robbed a shop attendant of $28.

The shop owner, Mr Enos Nkani said the robbery occurred at around 8PM and only his shop, which he opened two weeks ago, was robbed at Thikili shopping centre.

“Two unidentified men arrived at the complex and one of them entered my shop. He produced $1 and ordered one tablet of bath soap. He thereafter ordered a soft drink can and a 20 cigarette pack. As my shop attendant collected the ordered stuff, she heard the sound of a gun being cocked,” said Mr Nkani.

He said the shop attendant turned to see a man pointing a gun at her.

“The one who had pretended to want to buy, quickly changed tone and demanded all the cash she had. She didn’t resist but pointed to a blue lunch box which contained cash under the counter.”

“He leaned over and picked the lunch box, took away all the cash that amounted to $28. They ransacked the shop for more cash but found nothing and dashed out of the shop. They crossed the road and ran towards the houses where they disappeared into the darkness,” said Mr Nkani.

The businessman said he was somewhat relieved that only $28 was stolen and no one was hurt. He said as business people, it was important to always deposit daily takings in a bank. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the robbery and said police were yet to arrest the suspects. “I can confirm that we received a report of two men who robbed a shop attendant of cash at gunpoint. They fled from the scene and investigations are underway,” she said. – State Media