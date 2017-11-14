A COUP OR NOT? Jonathan Moyo Speaks Out

Fake news by any other name or any other scheme for any purpose or wish is just fake news!

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) November 14, 2017

Ray Nkosi | After a day of much speculation over a pending coup with reports of military tanks seen making their way into the centre Harare Professor Jonathan Moyo has this evening emerged to poke fun at the day’s ordeal.

Moyo a close ally of First Lady Grace Mugabe’s has maintained a calm composure through out the day, being one of the main targets of a damning statement issued by army General Constantino Chiwenga on Monday.

A situation analysis made by ZimEye shows that there is has not been any violence, all the city centres have been calm and the only area of concern have been fake old and doctored videos and pictorials, as well as reports that have been spreading on social media.

Prof Moyo took to twitter to write, “Fake news by any other name or any other scheme for any purpose or wish is just fake news!”