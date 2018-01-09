A Foreigner Must Chair National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, ZAPU Says

By Sithuli Ndaba| Zapu spokesman Iphithule Thembani Maphosa has suggested the government of Zimbabwe considers appointing a non Zimbabwean to chair the Commission on Peace and Reconciliation.

In a facebook post, Maphosa said, “Now that the Peace and Reconciliation Bill has been

signed into law, and anticipating resolution on many atrocities that were committed by

the Zanu Pf government on the Zimbabwean people, may I suggest that the Peace and

Reconciliation Commission be operationalized expeditiously, with a meaningful

budgetary provision and allocation. Also, I propose that the Commission be chaired by a

non Zimbabwean professional”.

“At the least let the chairperson be selected from either the SADC region or the African

Union. The chairperson must be a person who has an appreciation of our cultures as

diverse Zimbabweans, with a clear understanding of the importance of unity and co-

habitation as citizens confined within the same boarder lines. I anticipate and hope for an

amicable resolution to cases such as the 2008 electoral violence, Murambatsvina,

Gukurahundi and every other violation on our people by a government that has pushed an

elitist and discriminatory agenda driven by their allergy to equality, accountability,

inclusivity, diversity and good governance”.

Maphosa, who recently called on the media, other political parties and civic organizations

to stop what he termed commercialization of past atrocities in Zimbabwe, said the signing

the Peace and Reconciliation Bill into law by President Mnangagwa gives renewed hope

the atrocities and rights abuses will be resolved to pave way for a positive co existence of

the Zimbabwean citizens.

The young party spokesperson went on to acknowledge the absence of a provision to

accommodate his suggestion but quickly suggested that the current constitution be

amended to cater for that.

“I know the constitution does not have the provision for my suggestion but looking at the

sensitivity of the issues at hand, its only wise we consider a person who is not attached

and has no interests whatsoever for a comprehensively proper, fair and dignified solution

that is free of dispute. After all, constitutions are made for the people and people are

never made for constitutions. To me that will be a valid reason for amendment”, he said.