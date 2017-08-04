A US-Based “Presidential Candidate” Surprises Many; Declares Plans For Zimbabwe 2018 Race

Staff Reporter | Zimbabwe has never had such a big number of Presidential Candidates in one race ever since independence. Now it seems a new President is emerging every month as 2018 approaches.

This time, a USA-based human rights activist, businesswoman and published author, Violet Mariyacha, has launched a grassroots campaign to pressure the United Nations and the global community to intervene in Zimbabwe’s 2018 elections.

Mariyacha joins other female candidates that include National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru. She has promised to be a “voice for the voiceless” for Zimbabweans living under fear of violence or incarceration for speaking out against the ruling party.

Mariyacha leads the United People and Movements Party formed in March this year. The main agenda of UPMP is to help restore Zimbabwe to a place of economic vitality, innovation and positive global influence by empowering people socially, economically and politically.

Mariyacha has been a political activist since early 1990s.