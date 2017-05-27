Muzorewa Back To Kick Mugabe Out

Staff Reporter | The late Bishop Abel Muzorewa’s United National Council (UANC) launched its 2018 election campaign this morning.

UANC chairman Rev Gwinyai Muzorewa said at the launch that his party will reverse all President Robert Mugabe’s policies when elected into office in the next elections. He was speaking in Harare on Saturday morning.

The late Bishop Muzorewa, Gwinyai’s father in 1979 held formal power in Zimbabwe during the short-lived period of the Internal Settlement. For this short period of time, Zimbabwe (which had been called Rhodesia) became known as Zimbabwe Rhodesia. Muzorewa was to later lose elections to Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF in 1980.

Muzorewa died aged 84 from cancer at his home in Harare on 8 April 2010. More to follow..