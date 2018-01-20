“Accident Demon” Follows Grace Mugabe Son Into Botswana

(ANALYSIS) Perhaps the curse coming from the Mazowe violations – the accident demon followed former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s son, Russel into Botswana last night where his three cars became involved in a pile up accident several hours after crossing the Plumtree border.

It happened at around 10pm Friday night near Artesia on the A1 road.

The breaking news was made by Botswana’s Mmegi newspaper Friday night.

An eyewitness Mr Oarabile Tebagano, spoke to ZimEye.com after the mishap (see below) which happened after one of the cars had reportedly hit a cow(ALSO LISTEN TO HIM SPEAKING).

The Mmegi report was below: BREAKING: Three super cars believed to be belonging to Grace Mugabe have had a freak accident near Artesia on the A1 road around 10pm today. All the cars, Rolls Royce, Range Rover & Porsche, which were this morning reportedly battling with Customs to enter Botswana from Zimbabwe enroute to South Africa, are badly damaged but the drivers escaped unscathed