ACCIDENT LATEST: 3 Killed In ZRP Car Crash

Staff Reporter| ZimEye is receiving the latest on last night’s car accident in Karoi.

The latest details are that there are now 3 reported fatalities.



Said former Hurungwe West MP, Temba Mliswa whose farm is close to the accident scene, “we lost our close brothers Crack “Ngito” Mpanedengu in his car, Nikisi from police department died in his car together with another guy still to be identified.”

Hon Mliswa also said there were 3 vehicles involved. “Three vehicles where involved a Toyota Carina, Granivia and Tanex were involved,” Mliswa told ZimEye.