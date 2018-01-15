Acting President Chiwenga Seals $1.2 billion Investment Deal With SA Businessman

Acting President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga has met with the visiting South African businessman Mr Robert Gumede at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare today.

The businessman owns several businesses in South Africa in several sectors, including infrastructure and construction, property holding and development, water and sanitation.

The visit to Zimbabwe is a follow up to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s meeting on the 21st of last month in Pretoria, South Africa.

Speaking on arrival at Robert Mugabe International Airport yesterday, Mr Gumede said he is optimistic of the investment opportunities in Zimbabwe under the new government.

Mr Gumede is in the country to cement a $1.2 billion investment deal in key sectors of the economy which include infrastructure development, energy, health services, tourism and financial services and banking, among others.

The meeting with Acting President Chiwenga is part of Mr Gumede’s programme where he is expected to meet high level government officials to cement the investment deals.- state media