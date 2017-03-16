Activist Arrested Over Mugabe Birthday Bash

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Prominent human rights activist and Masvingo Residents Trust chairperson, Prosper Tiringindi has been summoned to court for allegedly inciting residents to protest at President Robert Mugabe’s birthday bash.

Tiringindi will appear in court on April 6 for allegedly inciting residents of the ancient city to demonstrate against Mugabe’s lavish birthday party held at Great Zimbabwe National Shrine last year.

Tiringindi was arrested and charged with inciting public disorder last year. He was advised the case would proceed by way of summons.

Tiringindi told ZimEye. com state security agents were persecuting him because of his bravery in fighting tyranny.

“The whole issue has been fabricated. State security agents are determined to quash democratic voices. However, I am prepared to defend my stance against dictatorship. I did not incite residents to demonstrate against Mugabe’ s birthday bash,” said Tiringindi.

Last year Tiringindi was arrested after filing charges against Constable Mercy Dzafunwa of Masvingo Central Police Station who allegedly crushed the human rights activist’ s private parts.

Tiringindi also said CIO operatives threatened to eliminate him because of his influential role in representing the voiceless in the society.

“I am not afraid of anything because I have no case to answer. The people of Zimbabwe are suffering as a result of poor government policies and dictatorship ,” said Tiringindi.