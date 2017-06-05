Activist Masarira Chases After Mnangagwa

Political and human rights activist, Linda Masarira has filed a $150 000 lawsuit against top government officials including Vice- President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo, police and prisons bosses Augustine Chihuri and Paradzai Zimondi respectively, for unlawful detention over an outstanding warrant of arrest.

summons issued on May 30 this year, Masarira claimed that she was illegally arrested on July 6 last year, briefly detained at Marimba Police Station and later transferred to Harare Central Police Station Law and Order Section, for obstructing the free movement of people and vehicles.

She said three days later, she was denied bail by a Mbare magistrate on grounds of an outstanding warrant of arrest in Mutare issued in 2015.

Through her lawyers, Masarira said she was detained at Chikurubi Female Prison in breach of her constitutional rights as the defendants dithered on taking her to Mutare Magistrates’ Court to have the arrest warrant cancelled.

The activist said she was only freed following the intervention of the High Court.

“At all material times, the plaintiff was deprived of her right to personal liberty because of the defendant’s intransigence. As a result of the foregoing, plaintiff suffered loss in the sum of $150 000,” she said. The defendants are yet to respond to the summons.- Newsday