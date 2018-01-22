Actress Kudzai Chimbaira Dies

By Ray Nkosi| Sweden based Actress Kudzai Chimbaira has died. As details surrounding her death emerge, the UK based artist, Rufaro Kaseke published the below post:

Feeling gutted.

The film, theatre and the entire Zimbabwean arts family has lost a gem. Kudzai Chimbaira has gone to be with the Lord.We are gutted but we Thank God for the time she had with us. She was ultra talented and many of us enjoyed working and being around her. Beautiful soul she was. God gives and God takes.May her soul find peace knowing she fought a good fight.May The Lord guide and protect her family through grieving and beyond. May we all bless the Lord for such a gift and wish her eternal peaceful rest. RESPECT.