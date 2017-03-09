ADULTERY DRAMA: Man Bombs Neighbour’s House with Wife’s Underwear



Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi| An estranged man dumped his wife’s suitcase at his neighbour’s homestead claiming the latter had an affair with his wife.

Moses Sirove(35), of Maparara Village under Chief Chitanga, Mwenezi, assaulted his neighbour’s wife after she had denied him permission to drop his wife’s clothes (including her underwear) claiming she had an affair with the woman’s husband.

Sirove appeared before Magistrate Honest Musiiwa facing assault charges.

Facts were that Sirove rode his bicycle to his neighbour’s homestead and found Letween Kwerengwe carrying out her domestic chores.

He then told Kwerengwe-his neighbour’s wife he wanted to leave his wife’s suitcase because she had an affair with her husband.

Kwengwere then refused to let Sirove dump the suitcase. This incensed Sirove who assaulted Kwengwere with clenched fists. He also slapped Kwengwere.

“On February 17,2017, Kwengwere arrived at his neighbour’s homestead around 4pm and approached Kwengwere while carrying the suitcase. The accused person told the complainant he had come to drop his wife’s suitcase at the homestead. When the complainant opposed the accused’s decision, he became violent and assaulted her,” the court heard.

Kwengwere sustained facial injuries after the assault and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

The case was reported to the police leading to Sirove’s arrest.

Magistrate Musiiwa convicted Sirove of assault and fined him $30 or 15 days in prison.