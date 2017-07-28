AFM Church Loses 17,000 In Pastors’ Salary Backpayment

The AFM (Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Zimbabwe) church is losing property worth 17,000 in a humiliating case in which the organisation has been successfully sued by two of its pastors.

The two pastors, Kudakwashe Mujere and Dickson Lunga have successfully obtained a writ to attach church property to recover $17 000 in salary arrears.

he development comes after the AFM last year terminated the two pastors’ contracts on notice.

However the church soon lost out when the High Court issued a provisional order setting aside the termination.

The two were provisionally reinstated but AFM fought their reinstatement and while the case proceeded the duo applied to have their salary debts to be paid.

Pastor Mujere is owed $7 060,30 while Pastor Lunga should be paid $10 000.

The decision of the labour officer was last week endorsed as an order of court at Kadoma Civil Court.