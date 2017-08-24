AFM Deacon Arrested For Fondling Teen And Talking Giving Her Sex Talk

An Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church deacon in Bulawayo allegedly fondled a 13-year-old girl and promised to teach her sex positions that will help her in marriage.

Bhakulu Joseph Dube (68) appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu yesterday facing a charge of indecent assault. He was not asked to plead and remanded out of custody to August 30 on $50 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said Dube allegedly lured the girl to his house by promising to buy her a soft drink.

“On July 9 at around 2PM after a church service, the accused accompanied the complainant to her house as she was not feeling well. On their way, they passed by the accused’s house, where the accused wanted to give the complainant $2 to buy a soft drink,” said Mr Shava.

“The complainant remained outside as the accused went to get the money. The accused dragged her into the house then grabbed her body tightly and tried to kiss her. The accused escaped and ran home.”

In a statement to the police, the girl said Dube opened her jacket, looked at her breasts and told her not to allow anyone to touch them as he would fondle them when she finishes school.

“He gave me a banana and $2, saying I should visit him so that he will teach me skills of having sexual intercourse so that it will be easier for me to have sex when I am married,” read the statement.

Mr Shava said the girl told a relative and they reported the matter to the police.

Dube was represented by Mr Liberty Mcijo of Liberty Mcijo and Associates. – State Media