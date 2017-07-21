After 3 Years Fighting, Majome Wins, Secures Jailing of Rapists for 60 Years

Staff Reporter| After over 3 years of fighting, Harare West MP, Jessie Majome has won the battle for the oppressed – rapists who violate minors will now be jailed for a period of up to 60 years.

She began the motion when she was the MDC-T’s Shadow Minister for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs raising concern at the “light sentences” that local courts continue to impose on rape convicts despite provisions of the law that empower them to sentence rapists for up to 25 years per count. Her outrage was following the case of a Hurungwe man who was convicted for raping his 11-year-old daughter twice.

“This is one of the reasons why I moved the motion on gender-based violence,” Majome said back then.

Below is her latest community feed this morning:

Dear Harare Westerners and friends

THIS IS OUR VICTORY!

I am elated that government heeded my call for mandatory stiff sentences for rape and other GBV crimes as a deterrent to stop this vice. In 2014 I moved my Gender Based Violence Motion calling on Gvt to:

1. legislate a mandatory sentence for rape, including statutory rape, of not less than thirty years and appropriate sentences for other forms of gender based violence.

2. immediately engages adequate services of forensic scientists for purposes of investigating rape.

3. immediately and continually equip all police stations with forensic investigation rape kits.

4. immediately implements with stakeholders the “Zimbabwe National Gender Based Violence Strategy: 2012-2015″

Please click here to read the Hansard with this motion www.facebook.com/ jessiefungai.majome/posts/ 255994221226962 .

Two Ministers responded in support of my motion: Hon. Mnangagwa – Minister of Justice and Hon. Machinguri-Kashiri then minister of Women Affairs. My motion got support across the political divide, testament that rape affects us affects each and every one of us. In this instance the Executive has responded to the needs of the people.

Since 2014 I reinstated this motion 3 times. This was because Ministers of Health, Finance, Home Affrairs and Science who are crucial in fighting GBV are yet to respond to motion.

With that said there is a lot of work to do, especially when we did not implement the Zimbabwe National Gender Based Violence Strategy: 2012-2015. We have to amend the Magistrates Court Act to raise the sentencing jurisdiction of Regional Magistrates from 25 yrs for rape and serious GBV or amend the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act to compel magistrates who have convicted for rape and serious GBV to refer the convict to the High Court for sentencing.

Your MP

Jessie Majome