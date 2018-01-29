After Chamisa Defeats Mnangagwa A 2nd Coup Is Likely

By Farai Maguwu|I was at Chisamba Grounds in Mutare yesterday attending the MDC Alliance Rally. Chamisa made the right observation when he outlined the MDC Alliance demands, which included electoral reforms. The party is fully appraised, from what I heard yesterday, that this election is grossly tilted in favor of ZANU PF by virtue of the military interference in politics. Its even worse than 2013 when the military was operating behind the scenes. The 2018 election is clearly between the MDC Alliance and the Zimbabwe National Army. In the very unlikely event that Chamisa defeats Mnangawa, the military will move in to restore legacy. Having been feted for staging the smartest military coup ever recorded in history, the military will devise another smart method of thwarting any electoral upset by the opposition.

What was possibly the most fascinating thing yesterday, more than all the speeches combined, was a military helicopter that was flying around the rally venue for several hours during the rally. The helicopter was hovering very few meters above ground that many people went out of their homes to try and understand what was going on. One would expect a serious opposition to lodge a complain with parliament, Ministry of Defense, Head of State and Government and SADC and the African Union about this blatant and irresponsible show of force by the military against the opposition. They should also brief all the diplomatic missions in Zimbabwe about this. But this is Zimbabwe where the abnormal is now very normal.

But lets get back to the MDC. To a large extend the MDC message hasn’t changed since 2000 – ‘this time we will defeat ZANU PF’, they all quipped yesterday. My gut feeling tells me we shall hear this message till we drop dead. Whilst others have applauded what they call a bumper crowd yesterday, I don’t think so. The number was not impressive by MDCT standards. It was even horrifying if one considered this was an alliance of about 7 political parties. It appeared to me voters are now fatigued. Something need to be done to give people a renewed hope that a better Zimbabwe is possible and they can make it happen. But there is no doubt the MDCT is still the only game in town, only that they must transform and think outside the box rather than repeating the same things and expecting a different result.

I found the idea of Trump promising $15 billion if MDC Alliance won to be rather childish and naive and playing into the ZANU PF age old accusation that MDCT is western sponsored to effect regime change. CDE Chamisa certainly learnt nothing and forgot nothing from the ZANU PF trump card against them since 2000. But apart from how ZANU PF will easily use such reckless words against the alliance, I too, do not want a manifesto built on foreign funding. Zimbabwe will only start moving forward the day we unlock value of our own resources. What if the US fail to give you that money? is it feasible anyway for the US to give Zimbabwe a whooping $15 billion for economic recovery? In exchange for what? Doesn’t Chamisa’s claim fly in the face of Trump’s America First policy where he is reducing aid to Africa and and slowing down on the US empire worldwide.

Further, I found the praise singing of Tsvangirai to have gone terrible out of hand. I could’t imagine this was an MDC Alliance rally and supposedly the government in waiting. You would think you were listening to Webster Shamhu or Kudzanayi Chipanga glorifying Robert Mugabe. Finally the absence of Khupe and Gutu, for whatever reason, was very conspicuous. My main worry is the tent might be big but the occupants are dwindling. Something has to be done and done urgently to save the MDC. It might be a good idea to consider reconstituting the pre-2005 MDC and bring back Biti, Ncube and company into the party structures. Call for an early congress and allow the party faithful to chose leaders to take the party forward